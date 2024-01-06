8 Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii flights have been canceled after an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners.

The order came after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

Two Honolulu flights were also canceled Friday night.

Six more Hawaii flights have been canceled Saturday, including one flight to Honolulu, three flights to Maui, and two flights to Kona.

This story is ongoing.

