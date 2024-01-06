HI Now Daily
8 Hawaii flights canceled after FAA order to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners

Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.
Many of these people were stuck at the airport after their flights were cancelled.(Brad Walton)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii flights have been canceled after an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners.

The order came after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

Two Honolulu flights were also canceled Friday night.

Six more Hawaii flights have been canceled Saturday, including one flight to Honolulu, three flights to Maui, and two flights to Kona.

This story is ongoing.

