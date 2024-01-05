HI Now Daily
UH students demand larger role in selecting university’s next president

Calls are growing for the University of Hawaii to change how its next president will be chosen.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Calls are growing for the University of Hawaii to change how its next president will be chosen.

In response, UH decision-makers have agreed to the creation of an advisory group made up of students and faculty.

But what the group’s role will be — and how much of a say it will have in the selection — remains up for debate debate.

The UH president has traditionally been chosen by the Board of Regents, a group of 11 volunteers appointed by the governor.

It’s been nearly 10 years since they’ve chosen a new president.

Now, with current President David Lassner stepping down at the end of the year, efforts to change the process are being led in large part by students.

On Thursday, dozens of students and faculty came to the Board of Regents meeting holding signs that read “Save our Future” and ”Save UH.”

“If the process is not democratic and it’s not taking into account these viewpoints and concerns, its oligarchy, really,” said one student, at the meeting.

“Failing to engage faculty, student, staff, community members by not giving them a voting representation, fractures trust immediately,” added a faculty member.

In response, the board approved the creation of an advisory group that will have up to 12 students, faculty and other representatives.

It will also include two regents.

But some told the board the creation of the group is not enough and students need voting power when it comes to the final selection of the new president.

The Board of Regents hopes to have the advisory board chosen by this month.

But several regents also said the final decision on the president should be made by the board.

“I thought the testimony was well thought, well-delivered, well-crafted. I could see my fellow regents moved by the thought,” said Board of Regents Chair Alapaki Nahale-a.

The board is scheduled to meet next month to take up the matter again.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

