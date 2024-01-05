TRAFFIC ALERT: New safety measures implemented at busy Kailua intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Kailua’s busiest intersections is being reconfigured to enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.

State transportation crews have already begun to work on installing speed tables at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Ulupii Street.

The state will also reconfigure the traffic flow onto the highway beginning on Monday, Jan. 8 with new turn restrictions at this busy crossroad.

These enhanced safety measure are being installed near Maunawili Elementary School and the Olomana and Pohakupu subdivisions.

For complete details on this project, click here.

Speed tables and new turn restrictions in the works for Kalanianaole Highway and Ulupi'i Street (HNN)

Speed tables and turn restrictions at busy Kailua intersection (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.