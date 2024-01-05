HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: New safety measures implemented at busy Kailua intersection

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(Hawaii News Now)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Kailua’s busiest intersections is being reconfigured to enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.

State transportation crews have already begun to work on installing speed tables at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Ulupii Street.

The state will also reconfigure the traffic flow onto the highway beginning on Monday, Jan. 8 with new turn restrictions at this busy crossroad.

These enhanced safety measure are being installed near Maunawili Elementary School and the Olomana and Pohakupu subdivisions.

For complete details on this project, click here.

Speed tables and new turn restrictions in the works for Kalanianaole Highway and Ulupi'i Street
Speed tables and new turn restrictions in the works for Kalanianaole Highway and Ulupi'i Street(HNN)
Speed tables and turn restrictions at busy Kailua intersection
Speed tables and turn restrictions at busy Kailua intersection(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
Xylazine
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer
Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on...
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island
This comes after a mass email threat triggered evacuations Wednesday for multiple state...
Another round of bomb threats targets courthouses in Hawaii, forcing evacuations
Motorist should be aware of the upcoming closure of Farrington Highway near the Ulehawa Bridge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closures scheduled due to bridge replacement