TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closures scheduled due to bridge replacement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farrington Highway near the Ulehawa Bridge in Nanakuli will be closed on several dates in January as part of the ongoing construction to replace the bridge.

Motorists should be aware of the closures of the left lane in the eastbound direction on Jan. 5, 8 and 9.

The left lane in the westbound direction will be closed on Jan. 10, 11 and 12.

The closure of the highway on all dates will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will extend about 200 feet from the end of the bridge.

State transportation officials say the closure of the lanes are needed for work crews to drill and assess soil conditions in the area.

