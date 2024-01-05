HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closures scheduled due to bridge replacement

Motorist should be aware of the upcoming closure of Farrington Highway near the Ulehawa Bridge
Motorist should be aware of the upcoming closure of Farrington Highway near the Ulehawa Bridge(State Dept. of Transportation)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farrington Highway near the Ulehawa Bridge in Nanakuli will be closed on several dates in January as part of the ongoing construction to replace the bridge.

Motorists should be aware of the closures of the left lane in the eastbound direction on Jan. 5, 8 and 9.

The left lane in the westbound direction will be closed on Jan. 10, 11 and 12.

The closure of the highway on all dates will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will extend about 200 feet from the end of the bridge.

State transportation officials say the closure of the lanes are needed for work crews to drill and assess soil conditions in the area.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
The islandwide manhunt on New Year’s Day for a suspect who police say was armed with an...
HPD: Suspect in islandwide manhunt was armed with unregistered rifle
The head of Hawaii’s police union is strongly denying that Monday’s fatal chase violated the...
Police union head denies fatal chase violated policy, says suspect was considered ‘active shooter’

Latest News

Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer
Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on...
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island
This comes after a mass email threat triggered evacuations Wednesday for multiple state...
Another round of bomb threats targets courthouses in Hawaii, forcing evacuations
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: New safety measures implemented at busy Kailua intersection