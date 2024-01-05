HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stanley’s limited-edition insulated cups are going for more than double their value on the resale market after selling out within minutes in many stores.

The stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target, but they are now showing up on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars more for those who couldn’t get theirs in the retail market.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday.

Target is selling them for $45, but many shoppers are now turning to the resale market to get one.

On Thursday, several listings for the popular cups were seen going for as high as $399 on eBay.

While some of the Winter Pink Starbucks edition cups were going for as high as $250 on Poshmark.

This week, multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 19 million times.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
Xylazine
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer

Latest News

A jury found the Corporal not guilty after a relative visiting from American Samoa testified...
HPD corporal’s 2016 DUI case faces new scrutiny amid questions about how recent crash was handled
The funds would go toward building fire breaks for the department of transportation, more...
How to pay for climate change mitigation? Green proposes visitor-focused tax hikes
UH students seek bigger role in finding new president as Lassner's time nears end
UH students demand larger role in selecting university’s next president
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps of Gaza war ahead of Blinken visit
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting