PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks recent coaching changes and the upcoming CFP National Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner welcome in 2024 and talk the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks about the recent coaching changes within the University of Hawaii staff, The upcoming National Championship between Michigan and Washington and Tua Tagovailoa’s Pro Bowl selection.

Plus they talk about their New Years resolutions.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.