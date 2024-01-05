HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pavement damage closes portion of busy Waikiki street

City and County of Honolulu emergency repairs crews scheduled to fix roadway soon
Kuhio Avenue's left lane (indicated in red) has been closed due to pavement damage
Kuhio Avenue's left lane (indicated in red) has been closed due to pavement damage(City and County of Honolulu)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City and County of Honolulu officials closed the westbound left lane of Kuhio Avenue on Thursday after damage to the pavement on the busy Waikiki road was discovered.

The closure of the left lane is between Launiu Street and Kalaimoku Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or take other surface streets and the Ala Wai Canal as alternative routes.

Expect delays if you cannot avoid going into the affected area.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
Xylazine
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer

Latest News

A jury found the Corporal not guilty after a relative visiting from American Samoa testified...
HPD corporal’s 2016 DUI case faces new scrutiny amid questions about how recent crash was handled
The funds would go toward building fire breaks for the department of transportation, more...
How to pay for climate change mitigation? Green proposes visitor-focused tax hikes
UH students seek bigger role in finding new president as Lassner's time nears end
UH students demand larger role in selecting university’s next president
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says his department is looking into emergency alerts and new...
HPD chief decries ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’ on pursuit, but pledges full review
He said his focus is on wildfire prevention.
Governor pursues visitor-centered tax hikes for climate change spending