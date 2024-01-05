Pavement damage closes portion of busy Waikiki street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City and County of Honolulu officials closed the westbound left lane of Kuhio Avenue on Thursday after damage to the pavement on the busy Waikiki road was discovered.

The closure of the left lane is between Launiu Street and Kalaimoku Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or take other surface streets and the Ala Wai Canal as alternative routes.

Expect delays if you cannot avoid going into the affected area.

