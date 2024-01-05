Pavement damage closes portion of busy Waikiki street
City and County of Honolulu emergency repairs crews scheduled to fix roadway soon
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City and County of Honolulu officials closed the westbound left lane of Kuhio Avenue on Thursday after damage to the pavement on the busy Waikiki road was discovered.
The closure of the left lane is between Launiu Street and Kalaimoku Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or take other surface streets and the Ala Wai Canal as alternative routes.
Expect delays if you cannot avoid going into the affected area.
Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.