Inmate dead at Hilo jail after suspected drug overdose

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Corrections officials and Hawaii County police are investigating after an inmate died Thursday at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it responded to two inmates in a cell who needed emergency medical attention at about 12:50 p.m.

While the cause of the inmate’s death is still being determined, a drug overdose is suspected. The cellmate survived but was taken to the hospital.

Multiple attempts were made to revive the first inmate. Sources said that included the use of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Experts said drugs behind bars has been an ongoing problem.

“The situation now is grave. And the reason is that there’s a huge flood market of drugs in the nation,” said Gary Yabuta, executive director of the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area office.

Hawaii isn’t immune to that flood. A Kona couple accused of smuggling more than 60 grams of fentanyl through Kona International Airport are also being held at HCCC.

A judge denied a bail reduction Thursday for Izaiah Shields and maintained his bond at $75,000. Moriah Goulette will be arraigned next Friday.

“One gram contains a thousand milligrams of fentanyl. And it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to kill you,” Yabuta said.

Yabuta served as a corrections officer early in his career.

“We were very strict,” he said. “We did body cavity searches after visits. We screened mail. But yet, drugs come in.”

Yabuta said in the past, hard drugs like heroin were smuggled in. But now it’s substances like fentanyl, ecstasy and methamphetamine, which can come in liquid form.

“It’s like LSD back in the 1970′s, so it’s like a blotter, and so when it dries, it becomes active again with saliva inside of a person’s mouth.”

In March last year, five women were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs through then mail into Oahu prisons. Investigators in the sting, known as “Operation Paper Shredder,” said corrections officers intercepted letters and envelopes soaked with the drugs.

In those cases, authorities said the women were influenced by inmates.

“Anybody that has a visitation privilege with anybody that’s incarcerated is capable of bringing in contraband,” Yabuta said.

“It can just get in by creative methods used by inmates who just need drugs to get them through the day.”

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the inmate’s cause of death. His identity has not been released.

