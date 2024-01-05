MMA coach from Hawaii on a mission to provide relief to Japan quake survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A well-known MMA coach from Hawaii training fighters in Japan is now on a mission to provide relief to earthquake survivors.

Enson Inoue is driving a cargo van packed with over $2,000 worth of supplies to the destroyed area of Machinomachi.

With cracked roads, jutting pavement and downed trees, the trip has now taken over 16 hours from his home in Saitama.

Inoue also delivered supplies after the catastrophic 2011 tsunami.

He says he felt compelled to help again when he learned a personal friend was impacted by the quake.

“A friend called me to let me know that one of her friends don’t have they don’t have food, baby supplies or anything,” he said.

“If I can help a single person that would help, you know, if I could get some supplies, make them a little warmer at night. Some of these people lost everything.”

If you’d like to help, you can donate to his non-profit the Enson Inoue Foundation.

