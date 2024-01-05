Maui short-term rental owners say they need answers on looming moratorium

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor Josh Green says he is prepared to implement a moratorium on all short-term rentals in West Maui to help find housing for fire survivors.

But short-term rental owners say they have been left in the dark.

“We have gotten no answers to our questions. We sent 25 questions to the governor, the mayor, and the council, and haven’t gotten any response,” said Eve Hogan.

Hogan owns vacation rentals in Makawao. There is also a free sanctuary on the property that’s open to the public every day.

“This is a 10,000 square foot greenhouse that was run down when we bought it,” Hogan said.

“We had a lot of people after the fire come from the west side to just come and cry and pray and reconnect and walk the labyrinths and reset their intentions on where they’re going from here. So, it’s been a beautiful service to the community,” she said.

Hogan said she even housed fire survivors for free back in August.

“Right after the fire. We opened our units to fire survivors, and they stayed for day or two days, one guy stayed for a week and then said he had to get back to the west side. The other one said, ‘No, I got to go be with my friends, my community.’”

That is why she is against a moratorium on all short-term rentals island wide.

“If I had a vacation rental on the west side, I would probably be actively signing up because it makes a lot of sense there,” she said. “It’s kind of a no brainer that the west side is where the people want to live.”

Governor Green says his moratorium on short-term rentals will be targeted to West Maui.

“I am prepared to have a targeted and temporary moratorium on all short-term rentals. And now we’re going to focus it on West Maui,” Green said.

However, Eve said she still has a lot of questions, like who will be responsible if there is property damage and what happens if there are disputes with neighbors.

She said she got a letter in the mail from FEMA on January 2nd about a meeting that was held back in December.

She is urging government to have better communication.

“When you come and you threaten us before you’ve even answered questions or shown us what it is you need, it doesn’t feel inviting to participate. And I think that there needs to be some responsibility taken for the way that communication has happened or not happened.”

Hogan said they do want to help. They just need more information.

