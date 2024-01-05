Power restored on Kauai following islandwide outage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored on Kauai following an islandwide outage Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported major power outages on the island after losing generation at Port Allen.

KIUC posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that the issue has led to an island-wide outage.

Power was restored after 3 p.m.

