HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Power restored on Kauai following islandwide outage

Power outages reported across Kauai.
Power outages reported across Kauai.(HNN Graphics (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored on Kauai following an islandwide outage Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported major power outages on the island after losing generation at Port Allen.

KIUC posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that the issue has led to an island-wide outage.

Power was restored after 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
Xylazine
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says his department is looking into emergency alerts and new...
HPD chief decries ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’ on chase, but pledges full review
Hawaii's new Department of Law Enforcement is made up of officers, investigators, and support...
Hawaii’s new law enforcement ‘super agency’ aims to fight crime more efficiently
Kuhio Avenue's left lane (indicated in red) has been closed due to pavement damage
Pavement damage closes portion of busy Waikiki street
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says his department is looking into emergency alerts and new...
HPD chief decries ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’ on chase, but pledges full review
Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer