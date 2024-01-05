HPD chief decries ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’ on chase, but pledges full review

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says his department is looking into emergency alerts and new pursuit tactics in the wake of a fatal manhunt on New Year’s Day.

The chief has not answered questions from journalists since a news conference after the shootout that ended the chase, but made the comments on a local radio talk show.

Monday’s pursuit of armed felon and attempted murder suspect Sidmey Tofakitau lasted more than nine hours, circled the entire east side of Oahu, and ended in the crowded University Avenue district with the suspect dead and two police officers wounded.

Answering questions on KHVH radio’s “Ask the Chief” program, Logan sounded open to suggestions. “There’s a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking going on: What we should have done, could have done,” Logan said. “Those are like anything else. That’s how you evaluate yourselves as an organization and then you make changes based on that.”

Program host Rick Hamada asked about the department’s high-speed chase policy.

The chief deflected.

“First, let me correct, it was not ‘high-speed’,” Logan told Hamada. “My understanding is the person stayed within the normal, well not always the normal speed limit, but they weren’t doing 80, 90 or 100 miles hour on the freeways or roadways.”

One listener said the videos clearly showed a high-speed chase and asked whether the department could have used a PIT maneuver, shoving the suspect vehicle into a spin, or deployed spike strips. Right now, neither is allowed. The chief said he will look into it.

“I am not so sure in how that would fit in our environment of being an island city and how that would manifest itself in what we do so,” he said. “But it’s something to take a look at.”

He said he’s also willing to look at whether the department should have warned the public that an armed, dangerous suspect was being chased by police. He repeated his argument that the situation was too fluid for that and wasn’t sure a general islandwide alert was wise.

“Let me shut down the whole island then, everybody stay home until we solve this whole thing. Thanks not practical,” Logan said, who also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support directed toward the two wounded officers and their colleagues for their bravery.

