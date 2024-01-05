HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD chief decries ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’ on chase, but pledges full review

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says his department is looking into emergency alerts and new pursuit tactics in the wake of a fatal manhunt on New Year’s Day.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says his department is looking into emergency alerts and new pursuit tactics in the wake of a fatal manhunt on New Year’s Day.

The chief has not answered questions from journalists since a news conference after the shootout that ended the chase, but made the comments on a local radio talk show.

Monday’s pursuit of armed felon and attempted murder suspect Sidmey Tofakitau lasted more than nine hours, circled the entire east side of Oahu, and ended in the crowded University Avenue district with the suspect dead and two police officers wounded.

Answering questions on KHVH radio’s “Ask the Chief” program, Logan sounded open to suggestions. “There’s a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking going on: What we should have done, could have done,” Logan said. “Those are like anything else. That’s how you evaluate yourselves as an organization and then you make changes based on that.”

CONTINUED COVERAGE:

Program host Rick Hamada asked about the department’s high-speed chase policy.

The chief deflected.

“First, let me correct, it was not ‘high-speed’,” Logan told Hamada. “My understanding is the person stayed within the normal, well not always the normal speed limit, but they weren’t doing 80, 90 or 100 miles hour on the freeways or roadways.”

One listener said the videos clearly showed a high-speed chase and asked whether the department could have used a PIT maneuver, shoving the suspect vehicle into a spin, or deployed spike strips. Right now, neither is allowed. The chief said he will look into it.

“I am not so sure in how that would fit in our environment of being an island city and how that would manifest itself in what we do so,” he said. “But it’s something to take a look at.”

He said he’s also willing to look at whether the department should have warned the public that an armed, dangerous suspect was being chased by police. He repeated his argument that the situation was too fluid for that and wasn’t sure a general islandwide alert was wise.

“Let me shut down the whole island then, everybody stay home until we solve this whole thing. Thanks not practical,” Logan said, who also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support directed toward the two wounded officers and their colleagues for their bravery.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
Xylazine
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer

Latest News

Hawaii's new Department of Law Enforcement is made up of officers, investigators, and support...
Hawaii’s new law enforcement “super agency” aims to fight crime more efficiently
Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer
Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on...
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island
Power outages reported across Kauai.
Power restored on Kauai following islandwide outage