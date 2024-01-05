How to pay for climate change mitigation? Green proposes visitor-focused tax hikes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is proposing two options to raise money to fight climate change: Either raise the hotel room tax at least 1% or establish a $25 hotel check-in fee.

He said the tax hikes could generate at least $100 million a year to help tackle climate change, including efforts to prevent future wildfires.

“That’s going to help us a lot,” said Green. “If we just drift here, we’re going to struggle.”

The funds, he said, could go toward building fire breaks, beefing up firefighting crews and installing alarm systems for high-risk areas like Waikoloa and West Oahu.

“We will not have resources that we need and when I say resources that we need, I mean need to prevent future fires,” he said.

The governor said the last thing he wants to do is raise taxes on local families.

Hawaii already has the nation’s highest cost of living.

Green also pointed out many Hawaii families who live above the poverty line but don’t qualify for government assistance programs are struggling to afford basic necessities.

Some 60% of Native Hawaiian families fall in that category.

“So this has to happen, or else, the legislature would have to cut other programs,” said Green.

State Rep. Sean Quinlan, who chairs the House Committee for Tourism, agrees with the governor and said if taxes are raised, the state needs to specify where the funds will go.

Previous visitor fee proposals had more money going to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. “They have such a big kuleana, watershed management, state parks to help with the aina and I think they’re really just underfunded right now,” said Quinlan.

Hospitality consultant Keith Vieira of KV & Associates understands the need for better preparedness plans, but said Hawaii already has the highest hotel room tax in the country.

He said raising taxes on visitors could be short-sighted.

“I think both are very, very bad timing because all you’re doing is raising the cost of coming to Hawaii and you’re sending a message that we have challenges so we want to get more out of tourists,” said Vieira. “Have we offered the tourist anything more?”

Vieira said visitors are also still getting mixed messages following the Lahaina fires and don’t know if they’re welcomed to the islands.

“That hurts our economy, that hurts employment, it hurts the future for our kids that are coming out of schools and want to go and work in the industry,” said Vieira.

Green’s proposal will be discussed in this year’s legislative session, which begins Jan. 17.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.