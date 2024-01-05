HFD opens investigation following 2-alarm house fire in Moanalua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has opened an investigation following a two-alarm house fire in Moanalua on Thursday.

It started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Ala Mahamoe Street.

Crews arrived on scene around 5:40 p.m.

They were able to put the fire out in a little more than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

