HFD opens investigation following 2-alarm house fire in Moanalua
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has opened an investigation following a two-alarm house fire in Moanalua on Thursday.
It started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Ala Mahamoe Street.
Crews arrived on scene around 5:40 p.m.
They were able to put the fire out in a little more than an hour.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is still under investigation.
