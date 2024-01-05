Hawaii’s new law enforcement ‘super agency’ aims to fight crime more efficiently

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state no longer has a Department of Public Safety.

As of New Year’s Day the management of inmates falls under the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, while state-handled patrols, criminal investigations and even prosecutions are handled by the new Department of Law Enforcement.

State officers, investigators and support staff from the Department of the Attorney General, Department of Transportation, and the old Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division and Sheriff Division were combined into one team under one roof in Kakaako.

Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe and Deputy Director Jared Redulla talked to HNN about their new approach to fighting crime.

“We are now this essentially a super agency in state law enforcement where we took all these talents and resources from the previous agencies and combine them now into one,” Redulla said.

By splitting from the Corrections part of DPS, Redulla says there is no longer competition for limited resources with an agency that has a different mission.

“With standardized systems, standardized training. Our officers are able to serve the public better, more professionally,” he said.

The goal? Solve crimes faster and more efficiently and improve accountability by having the same policies and leadership under director Lowe.

“I can look at these people face to face with evidence that our hands and we can strategize on how we’re going to investigate a case how we’re going to prosecute a case,” Redulla said.

“Despite perceptions of being light on crime or not enough officers, the people that work here are going to be out there still doing their job, and committed to making sure that we keep the community safe.”

DLE says it’s actively recruiting for about 15% of its target workforce of 400-plus employees.

With police shortages across the country, DLE is considering incentives and using 89-day hires to fill the gaps in numbers and experience.

“They can help train our other staff. And, you know, often their experience is very useful in solving crimes,” he said.

”Like in any industry, any business, there’s going to be mistakes. There are gonna be times when we trip. But if we learn from that, if we rebound from that, and we continue to provide professional service to the public, pursuing excellence in what we do ... we can all grow.”

“We’re all in this together,” Redulla added. “The job is a calling. It’s a special kind of work that we do, and you got to be done for it. You got to be down.”

For more information, including available openings, visit law.hawaii.gov.

