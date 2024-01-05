First Alert Forecast: Heavy rainfall potential increasing for Monday and Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect for the north and west-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui. The advisory lasts until Friday at 6 PM. Surf is expected to build up to 18 - 22 feet along north-facing shores and 12 - 16 feet along west-facing shores.

An upper-level low-pressure system will move over the state on Friday and Saturday. The lower pressure moving over the state will help erode the incredibly strong high-pressure system to our northeast. The associated instability will also help initiate some scattered showers along windward and mauka locations on Friday and Saturday. Colder air at upper levels in the atmosphere is also expected to move in with the low, increasing the chance for some snowfall on Big Island summits.

After the weekend, all eyes turn to a cold front approaching from the northwest. The cold front should bring heavy rainfall statewide throughout Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the heaviest rainfall will be focused over Kauai and Oahu. Rainfall will reach the eastern half of the state on Tuesday. We are considering issuing First Alert Weather Days for both Monday and Tuesday, however, an official announcement will come soon. Check back here often to get the latest rainfall forecast for this upcoming week.

