First Alert Forecast: Unstable weather to bring slight bump in showers for some areas

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(HNN)
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail over the eastern islands, with light to moderate east-southeast trades along with leeward land and sea breezes expected over the western end of the state.

Showers will focus mainly along windward and southeast slopes into Sunday. A passing upper-level trough will bring some instability Friday and Saturday, leading to an uptick in rainfall intensity and triggering a few showers over sheltered leeward areas in the afternoon.

First Alert: Cold front will come through the islands bringing possibly heavy rain by Monday.

As for the remaining weather details, the east-southeasterly boundary layer flow will favor showers affecting windward and southeast facing slopes and coasts during the next several days.

A few showers will be possible over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon and early evening as well due to sea breeze development.

A upper low/trough will approach from the west today, then move from west to east across the state Friday night through Saturday night. Although the airmass will destabilize as this feature approaches and moves through, moisture return will be limited.

Nonetheless, the added instability will likely increase shower coverage and intensity a bit, particularly Friday night and Saturday, possibly into Saturday night, as the disturbance aloft moves through.

SURF: A large swell will continue to build across the island chain today along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.

A high surf advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui.

A new long-period northwest swell will build Monday, peak Monday night and Tuesday below advisory level, then gradually decline through the middle of next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way