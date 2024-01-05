HI Now Daily
Ex-boyfriend of Hawaii woman who was missing in CA arrested for her murder

Police and sheriffs booked Theobald Lengyel, 58, on Tuesday in Santa Cruz for allegedly killing Alice Kamakaokalani Herrmann.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ex-boyfriend of a Hawaii woman who was reported missing in California has been arrested for her murder.

Police and sheriffs booked Theobald Lengyel, 58, on Tuesday in Santa Cruz for allegedly killing Alice Kamakaokalani Herrmann.

The 61-year-old woman was last seen on Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz. Her family reported her missing after she missed her flight to Hawaii on Dec. 12.

Authorities found her SUV park in front of Lengyel’s home in El Cerrito but say he would not cooperate with the investigation.

They said it became clear foul play was involved.

California investigators said officers eventually found human remains about four miles away, in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley.

Those remains have yet to be positively identified.

This story may be updated.

