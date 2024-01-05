HI Now Daily
Elderly pedestrian dead, driver arrested following apparent DUI crash in Kapahulu

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 71-year-old man has died following an apparent DUI crash in the Kapahulu area Thursday night, Honolulu police said. A driver involved in the crash has also been arrested.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Kapahulu Avenue near Castle Street.

HPD said a 64-year-old male driver was traveling northbound when he hit the elderly pedestrian who attempting to cross the street. They added that he was not in a marked crosswalk.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators said the driver initially fled the scene but returned soon after. He was not injured.

According to authorities, alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver has been arrested for negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

This is the first traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to one at the same time last year.

