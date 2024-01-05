COMING UP: Governor, Maui’s mayor to discuss new housing plan for wildfire survivors

HI Now Daily
Governor, Maui's mayor to discuss new housing plan for wildfire survivors

It’s been nearly three months since the deadly wildfires ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, leaving many lives lost and homes destroyed.(KFDA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and representatives of several nonprofits will hold a news conference Friday to announce details of a new “Maui Interim Housing Plan” aimed at offering support to wildfire survivors.

The news conference is set for 2 p.m.

The plan comes amid ongoing, multi-agency efforts to move thousands of Lahaina evacuees out of hotels and into longer-term housing, including vacation rentals.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

The governor has said he’ll institute a temporary moratorium on short-term vacation rentals if he doesn’t see enough property owners stepping up to offer their properties to evacuees.

The government has pledged to offer lucrative payments to vacation rental owners.

But some say answers to key questions about the program remain elusive, including what happens in cases of property damage or disputes with neighbors.

