Benny Agbayani appointed Saint Louis interim baseball coach ahead of 2024 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis School announced that Benny Agbayani will take over as interim head for the Crusaders baseball team.

In a letter sent out to Saint Louis community members, president Glenn Medeiros announced the coaching change for the 2024 season.

Agbayani is replacing George Gusman, who’s been the Crusaders’ skipper since 2010 and led Saint Louis to a single HHSAA State Championship title in 2014.

The letter stated Medeiros’ intention to move on from Gusman and add Agbayani with an interim tag with the intention of naming him the permanent coach going forward.

A Saint Louis alumni, Agbayani most recently served as the head softball coach for ‘Iolani. He helped the Raiders win an HHSAA Division I State title in 2019, coaching his daughters Ailana and Aleia who are now both playing college ball for BYU.

Most notably, Agbayani is remembered for his time in Major League Baseball, specifically on the New York Mets where he helped them advance to the 2000 World Series.

He also played for the Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and spent some time playing in Japan.

Agbayani is also an alumnus of Hawaii Pacific where he is also regarded as an all-time great.

