Rail construction is slowly killing these businesses. Relief has been slow to come

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More businesses have shut down in Kalihi because of rail work disruptions on Dillingham Boulevard.

Danielle Posthmus has already taken down the sign to the Subway franchise she ran for 25 years and now a new sign on the door informs customers the sandwich shop is no longer in business.

“We have gotten no relief,” said Posthmus.

“I reached out to corporate they were adamant about ‘hey, you have to remodel your store or sell it.’ I mean, how can I sell a business like this that the sales have decreased more than 65%.”

Posthmus said sales have dropped since left turns were banned due to rail construction.

Special Section: Honolulu Rail

It was sad news to longtime customers like Ivan Nitta, of Mililani, who works nearby.

He was hoping to get a bite for lunch on Wednesday.

“This store was so close to us and if we want to get something to eat, we have to go further in and fight the traffic,” said Nitta. “It’ll take long to come back to work, you know.”

“I try to ride my bicycle to get lunch because I know that the traffic is so bad.”

Several doors down was Lox of Bagels. Its owners recently relocated to Bishop Street.

The area was also home to shave ice and soft-serve ice cream shop Kawaii Ice Wave.

It opened in 2021 but closed last month and moved to Pearlridge because of slumping sales.

Its owner, Justine Godinez, said revenue dropped by more than 70%.

“It was really tough to survive,” said Godinez. “It gradually started going down and then it just got worse because the construction was stuck at the corner or intersection of our property.”

HART said there are over 200 businesses in the work zone and added that it works with its contractors to maintain pedestrian and vehicular traffic access to the businesses.

The rail authority said it also maintains contact with the businesses in the work zones to understand their issues and to work with them on potential solutions.

Councilman Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who represents the Kalihi area, says they’re trying to get funding relief for businesses that are still open.

“We’ve had a transit construction mitigation fund for years, which is intended to help these businesses but there was never any way to disperse that money,’ said Dos Santos-Tam.

“Bill 40 is seeking to specify that its businesses that make less than $750,000 a year and have 15 or fewer employees. We really want to target these kind of mom and pop businesses, a lot of whom have been in Kalihi for years that are just really trying to make it through”

Bill 40 will be heard in the council’s budget committee on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

Businesses are encouraged to testify.

