HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
The islandwide manhunt on New Year’s Day for a suspect who police say was armed with an...
HPD: Suspect in islandwide manhunt was armed with unregistered rifle
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
Three people charged in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a man in Mililani...
3 suspects plead not guilty in connection with murder of Mililani driver

Latest News

Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer
Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on...
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs
New Jersey A.G. Matthew J. Platkin spoke during a press conference about the death of a Muslim...
Bias not suspected in shooing of Muslim leader, New Jersey A.G. says
The keyboard redesign will be Microsoft’s biggest change to PC keyboards since it introduced a...
Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots