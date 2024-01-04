HI Now Daily
Researchers launch expansive study aimed at tracking health impacts of Maui wildfires

They're hoping to get at least a thousand participants.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers are launching a comprehensive study on the potential health and social impacts of the Maui wildfires.

The team is hoping to get at least 1,000 participants.

They say a study of this magnitude has never been done in the state before.

“We expect that there’s gonna be a number of different health conditions. One of the most immediate ones that we’ve been concerned about is mental health issues from the trauma,” said Dr. Alika Maunakea, a professor at the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine.

“And that could lead to exacerbating conditions in their stress response that leads to conditions such as respiratory disorders and heart disease.”

The researchers say Native Hawaiians are at an elevated risk for cancer and cancer rates have dramatically increased over the last three decades for Filipino Americans.

So, they are encouraging people to participate.

“Increased risk for heart disease, and other chronic conditions that come about, and we are particularly attuned to this because we know already in our population in Hawaii, especially Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders are more vulnerable to those types of chronic conditions, even before this disaster, Maunakea said. “So we expect that there could be ... increased risk.”

Participants must be 18 years or older, either lived or worked in Lahaina or Kula in August 2023, plan to live in Hawaii for at least the next five years and be willing to participate every year.

Participants will receive $100.

However, researchers say the reward is far greater than that.

“It’s a personal thing, a personal choice to participate in this or not, obviously, it’s all volunteer,” Maunakea said.

“But if I were in the shoes of those impacted, and honestly, my family was impacted, so I can kind of relate directly, I would want to know what’s going on in terms of your personal exposures to these toxins that might be still there as you recover.”

The researchers are looking for more donors to expand to children and first responders.

Registration begins this Friday. For more information, click here.

