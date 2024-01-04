Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island

WAIMEA & HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on Hawaii Island, causing some businesses and residents to improvise.

Propane is a necessity for many on the island, including hospitals and restaurants to many residents who aren’t on an electrical grid.

Some businesses say they were taken by surprise when the supply suddenly came up short, like The Fish and The Hog, a restaurant in Waimea.

“We had a full house. I mean, we had a two-hour long wait for people to get into the restaurant. We had 75 diners eating,” said restaurant owner Lisa Vann. “And about 5:30 in the afternoon, I get a text my manager saying we jut ran out of gas in the restaurant.”

Vann said that happened on New Year’s Eve night.

“We’re a barbecue restaurant, so we have hundreds and hundreds of pounds of beef and pork and ribs, and also fish, being in Hawaii. And we didn’t know what we were going to have to do with everything,” she said.

Vann said the restaurant closed three hours early on Sunday and had to turn away waiting customers.

Hawaii Gas later provided the restaurant a four-day supply, so Vann wouldn’t have to lay off her 45-person staff.

In Hilo, Kai Store’s big propane tank ran empty last Friday, just before the New Year’s holiday weekend, when propane is in high demand for backyard barbecues.

Owner Paul Kai has been on the phone wi9th anxious residents, who also miss their hot showers.

“Customers have been calling. A lot of them need propane for their own personal homes and businesses,” Kai said.

“Especially on Hawaii Island, where a lot of the families live off-grid, their need for propane is a little higher.”

Hawaii Gas didn’t say exactly what caused the shipping delay. But in a statement, the company said, “At this point, we have curtailed deliveries for selected wholesale customers (propane dispensers) to ensure that emergency services, critical care facilities, public health and safety services, and utility customers have an uninterrupted supply of propane.”

It has also been giving partial refills to some customers, like The Fish and The Hog.

“We might have to close a little bit earlier just to make that gas stretch so we can continue on into the week, but we’re gonna look at that gauge every day and see how much we have and what we need to save to see us into next week,” Vann said.

This is at least the third propane shortage affecting the island in the past year. Last summer, customers went for two weeks without the gas due to a Teamsters strike.

