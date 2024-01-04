Search underway for missing OCCC work furlough inmate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are searching for an OCCC work furlough inmate who failed to return to the facility on Wednesday.

The Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Matthew Chung left in the morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon. When he didn’t show up, officials notified sheriffs and Honolulu police.

The 32-year-old was serving time at OCCC for assault and gun charges.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at (808) 586-1352.

