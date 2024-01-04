HI Now Daily
Search underway for missing OCCC work furlough inmate

Officials are searching for an OCCC work furlough inmate who failed to return to the facility...
Officials are searching for an OCCC work furlough inmate who failed to return to the facility on Wednesday.(Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are searching for an OCCC work furlough inmate who failed to return to the facility on Wednesday.

The Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Matthew Chung left in the morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon. When he didn’t show up, officials notified sheriffs and Honolulu police.

The 32-year-old was serving time at OCCC for assault and gun charges.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at (808) 586-1352.

