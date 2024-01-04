Police union head denies fatal chase violated policy, says suspect was considered ‘active shooter’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Hawaii’s police union is strongly denying that Monday’s fatal chase violated the department’s policies on high-speed pursuit. The union leader said the suspect was considered an active shooter — who had to be stopped at all costs.

SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said both the length of the chase and the huge number of officers were necessary to halt Sidney Tafokitau’s rampage.

Cavaco rejects former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy’s opinion that officers and commanders violated HPD’s pursuit policies because it was too dangerous. McCarthy told HNN that HPD leadership “forgot their basic mission to protect life in property” in the pursuit.

Cavaco responded: “We didn’t forget our mission, we completed the mission.”

Honolulu poliice commanders have not explained why they let the pusuit continue even after Tafokitau fired random shots, crashed a car and carjacked another. HPD policy says the high-risk to officers and the public generally call for a pursuit of a known suspect to be terminated.

Instead, the policy says, safer tactics should be used to apprehend him later.

But Cavaco said the agency seemed to understand this was not a typical case.

“It’s an active shooter, it’s defined as an active threat incident,” Cavaco said, “which the department does have a policy on. Anybody that’s ... shooting or attempting to kill people in a populated area that direct intervention is needed.”

Cavaco said because policies also ban shooting at moving vehicles, ramming them, using spike strips or even blocking the road, there was little choice but to keep the suspect vehicle in sight.

“For us, more officers in numbers is always safer for us,” he said.

Cavaco added that Honolulu officers are not trained in a common tactic on the mainland called a PIT maneuver, where a police car nudges the rear of the speeding suspect vehicle to start a spin.

He said that could have ended the chase sooner.

One thing that SHOPO and McCarthy agree on is that the department should have issued a public alert that they were chasing a dangerous armed suspect.

“At least a general statement or something put out that ... we got something going on in this area, you know, stay away or ... be aware of this,” Cavaco said.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan argued the situation was too fluid to put out an alert.

He has not been available to answer questions since his news conference the night of the chase.

