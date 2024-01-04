HI Now Daily
Police searching for suspect in apparent pepper ball attack in Nuuanu

Police are searching for a man who either threw or shot an apparent pepper ball into the 7-Eleven in Nuuanu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:15 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a man who either threw or shot an apparent pepper ball into the 7-Eleven in Nuuanu.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when customers and employees evacuated the convenience store after a white powder-like substance was left behind on the floor.

Three people required medical attention at the scene.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous detailed the situation: “There were two males in store, and as they exited, there was what police said was pepper ball that was left in the store by the front. And immediately after, everyone in the store that was within pretty much entire store, started coughing, and shortly after I had eye irritation.”

HPD has opened an assault investigation but has not reported any arrests or released a suspect description.

The store reopened about two hours after the incident.

