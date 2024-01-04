As PGA season begins on Maui, tourney organizers focus on wildfire relief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the PGA’s best get ready to tee off this week for The Sentry tournament at Kapalua, the devastating impact of the Maui wildfires is still very top of mind.

In the weeks after the blaze, organizers pushed to keep the event going as a way to help survivors and Maui’s economic recovery.

“The golf tournament had to happen on Maui, had to happen on the west side, had to happen here at the Plantation Course at Kapalua,” said The Sentry Executive Director Max Novena.

“That said, we obviously had to work very, very closely with the state, with the county and most importantly, the community and the people to ensure that it was appropriate for us to proceed.”

The nationally-televised event comes five months after the disaster and in that time, tournament sponsor Sentry has been active on the Valley Isle — donating $2 million for recovery efforts, specifically providing mental health resources to children who survived the fires.

“Our measure of success will be if we can provide this community hope, inspiration, if we can use our platform to bring continued awareness, continued fundraising and community service and economic impact,” Novena said.

From a statewide financial impact, this is the start of a lucrative stretch for Hawaii tourism.

The Sentry is the first of three straight PGA tournaments in the islands.

The Sony Open tees off next week and brings in $30 million annually just as Japanese visitor arrivals are up 142% from last year.

“I think people are starting to say okay, it’s gonna cost us more, we’ll save three more months, but we’re gonna go,” said Jerry Agrusa, University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Travel Industry Management professor.

“They (Japan visitors) miss Hawaii, they really, really do. Don’t forget this was their number one destination as well.”

Round 1 of the Sentry begins Thursday morning.

