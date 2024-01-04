HI Now Daily
Officials responding after reports of bomb threats at Honolulu, Kapolei courthouses

This comes after a mass email threat triggered evacuations Wednesday for multiple state...
This comes after a mass email threat triggered evacuations Wednesday for multiple state Capitol buildings across the country, including in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:39 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are responding after reports of bomb threats at Honolulu district court and Kapolei courthouse on Thursday.

Video shows people being evacuated from the buildings as a precaution.

The Honolulu Fire Department and other first responders are on scene.

This comes after the Department of Law Enforcement said a mass email threat triggered evacuations for multiple state Capitol buildings across the country, including in Hawaii, on Wednesday.

In that incident, officials said several members of the Hawaii Senate received a email threat at about 6:20 a.m. The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building, but no explosive device or material was found.

So far, officials have not said whether these incidents are related.

HNN has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

