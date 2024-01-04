HI Now Daily
Judge denies ACLU request for injunction, allowing city to continue homeless enforcement

Homeless sweep in Dillingham
Homeless sweep in Dillingham(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Wednesday denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request for an injunction, allowing the city to continue sidewalk sweeps and park clearings.

“These measures are essential to maintaining the safety and security of our community, and we remain steadfast in our dedication to protecting the welfare of all our residents,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a statement.

Circuit Court Judge John Tonaki said the disruptions to homeless people do not equate to outrageous or shocking punishment rising to the level of a constitutional violation.

He said the rules are reasonable and that putting homeless people in shelters does not cause them irreparable damage, but in fact, helps them.

