Hawaii Island police identify victim, suspect in apparent murder-suicide

Hawaii Island police have identified the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day as 43-year-old Garret Kaleohano, of Captain Cook.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KEALAKEKUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day as 43-year-old Garret Kaleohano, of Captain Cook.

Authorities say the victim was his ex-girlfriend, 42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez.

Police say their bodies were discovered about noon on Jan. 1 by the victim’s father.

The man was walking to his daughter’s home in Kealakekua when he found Kaleohano’s body. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim’s body was discovered inside her home. She had suffered a gunshot to her face.

