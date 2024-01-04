Get your cameras ready: There’s a new Instagram-worthy exhibit in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new Instagram-worthy exhibit in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Selfie Exhibit is a first-of-its-kind at Pearlridge Center.

It offers an immersive experience with locally themed 3D art and illusion installations.

The tag line is, “trick your mind, experience the art.”

Tickets cost approximately $30 and you can take photos of yourself with the exhibits.

It runs through the summer.

