Get your cameras ready: There’s a new Instagram-worthy exhibit in Hawaii

The Hawaii Selfie Exhibit is a first-of-its-kind at Pearlridge Center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new Instagram-worthy exhibit in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Selfie Exhibit is a first-of-its-kind at Pearlridge Center.

It offers an immersive experience with locally themed 3D art and illusion installations.

The tag line is, “trick your mind, experience the art.”

Tickets cost approximately $30 and you can take photos of yourself with the exhibits.

It runs through the summer.

Click here for more information.

