Get your cameras ready: There’s a new Instagram-worthy exhibit in Hawaii
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new Instagram-worthy exhibit in Hawaii.
The Hawaii Selfie Exhibit is a first-of-its-kind at Pearlridge Center.
It offers an immersive experience with locally themed 3D art and illusion installations.
The tag line is, “trick your mind, experience the art.”
Tickets cost approximately $30 and you can take photos of yourself with the exhibits.
It runs through the summer.
