First Alert Forecast: Dry, stable weather to continue with light showers in some areas

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable weather will continue through Thursday with light showers favoring the windward sides of the islands.

Moderate to locally breezy east to southeast winds will prevail over the eastern islands, while lighter east-southeast winds are expected over the western end of the state.

Shower coverage and intensity will gradually increase Friday and Saturday for exposed windward areas as an upper level trough moves through. It’s possible that the upper level trough will also bring colder temperatures. If those cold temperatures coincide with moisture reaching the Big Island summits, snow is a possibility.

At this time, the greatest chance for that would be Friday night and early Saturday morning when the coldest temperatures reach Hawaii Island.

Shower coverage will then expand area wide Sunday night into early next week as a cold front moves through the islands chain.

Meanwhile in surf, a new moderate to large northwest swell will bring waves at advisory levels along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Thursday and Friday.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. This swell will gradually decline Friday night through the weekend.

A new long period northwest swell similar in size as the new one, will build Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily climb through the week due southeasterly winds locally and the upstream trade wind belt expanding with fresh to strong breezes.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend, with only background southerly swells. South shore surf could get rough and choppy Monday through the middle of next week as south to southwest winds pick up as a cold front approaches and moves through the islands.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

