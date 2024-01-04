HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Drier than average the next several days, but changes are on the way

Wednesday's forecast
By Drew Davis
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HIGH SURF ADVISORY will go into effect at 6 AM on the north and west-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui. Surf is expected to build to 15 to 20 feet along north-facing shores and 10 to 14 feet along west-facing shores on Thursday morning. The advisory will end at 6 PM on Friday.

High pressure to the northeast of the state is currently driving southeasterly winds towards Hawaii. Wind speeds on Wednesday evening are slightly stronger in the eastern half of the state. The high-pressure system will keep showers to a minimum over the next few days. Lower pressure is expected to build in on Friday and Saturday, increasing the chance for scattered showers.

The big change, however, will arrive late Sunday night and will last throughout Monday and Tuesday. A slow-moving cold front alongside southerly winds will make for an elevated chance of statewide heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. There is some model disagreement on the timing of the front, but for now, we are considering issuing First Alert Weather Days to start next week. Check back here often to get the latest forecast.

FIRST ALERT: First days of the new year are nice!