HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road

Someone dumped puppies and their mom on the side of a road in Dickson County. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A boxful of puppies was rescued from the side of a Tennessee road Tuesday when a man stumbled across it.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue said James Allen was the “observant, good human” who found the puppies. He said he often travels down the road where they were found.

Allen said he found the canines at the perfect time.

“The lid was closed, as you can see in the picture, so the pups couldn’t get out,” Allen said. “It was so fresh there was no poop or pee in the bottom of the box.”

Five puppies and a mother dog were all found on the side of Double Branch Road near Dickson.

The furry family was taken into the care of the animal rescue. Staff there are making sure the animals are safe and fed.

Anyone who recognizes the puppies is asked to contact Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, who said they are interested in pressing charges against the person responsible.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
The islandwide manhunt on New Year’s Day for a suspect who police say was armed with an...
HPD: Suspect in islandwide manhunt was armed with unregistered rifle
The head of Hawaii’s police union is strongly denying that Monday’s fatal chase violated the...
Police union head denies fatal chase violated policy, says suspect was considered ‘active shooter’

Latest News

Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer
Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on...
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Cecil’s owners said their dog ate $4,000 in cash. Source: (CNN, CARRIE LAW,...
Dog eats $4,000 in cash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Trump’s lawyers want special counsel Jack Smith held in contempt in 2020 election interference case