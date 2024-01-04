HI Now Daily
Angus Mitchell, son of hairstylist Paul Mitchell, found dead in pool at Honolulu home

Angus Mitchell
Angus Mitchell(File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Angus Mitchell, the son of the late hairstylist Paul Mitchell, was found dead at his Honolulu home on Wednesday, reports say.

Honolulu police confirmed a death at a swimming pool at the address but did not release his name or cause of death.

Artist Kim Taylor Reece told Hawaii News Now he was at a house party with Mitchell a few nights ago. He said Mitchell was a gracious teacher and will be remembered for his love, kindness and generosity.

Angus Mitchell was the co-owner of his father’s company, John Paul Mitchell Systems.

He was 53 years old.

