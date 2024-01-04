HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds

U.S. consumer debt is over $16 trillion
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Around 48% of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, according to a recent survey by Allianz.

To do this, Virginia Credit Union Financial Coach Cherry Dale said it is essential to have a plan.

Dale suggested people start by thinking about their priorities – financially and as a family. Rank priorities and map them out, she recommended.

She said for many, a top priority should be tackling debt right away.

“Separate yourself emotionally because you can get overwhelmed by that,” Dale suggested. “But once you sit down, find out how much debt you actually owe, what the interest rate is.”

She said once it is all written down, then rank the debt in order of importance to pay off.

There’s “good debt” and “bad debt.” Bad debt is a payday loan or credit cards. Dale said to tackle that first, then move to car loans and student loans.

Good debt is anything where you build equity or it enhances your life, like a mortgage. That’s the lowest priority, according to Dale.

Lastly, Dale said to meet with family. Get everyone on the same page about what needs to be paid off first and how to get there.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The email claimed explosives were placed at the Hawaii State Capitol building.
Email threat triggers evacuations at multiple state Capitol buildings
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal pursuit violated HPD protocol, former deputy chief says
Hawaii's minimum wage goes from $10.10 an hour up to $12 an hour on Oct. 1.
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike
The islandwide manhunt on New Year’s Day for a suspect who police say was armed with an...
HPD: Suspect in islandwide manhunt was armed with unregistered rifle
The head of Hawaii’s police union is strongly denying that Monday’s fatal chase violated the...
Police union head denies fatal chase violated policy, says suspect was considered ‘active shooter’

Latest News

Hawaii recorded four overdose deaths last year involving xylazine, the horse tranquilizer...
In alarming trend, Hawaii saw multiple overdose deaths in 2023 involving horse tranquilizer
Hawaii Gas says it is experiencing what it calls a short-term delay in propane deliveries on...
Shipping delay blamed for propane shortage on Hawaii Island
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Cecil’s owners said their dog ate $4,000 in cash. Source: (CNN, CARRIE LAW,...
Dog eats $4,000 in cash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Trump’s lawyers want special counsel Jack Smith held in contempt in 2020 election interference case