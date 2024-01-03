HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Water main break in Haleiwa floods businesses, triggers traffic mess

At around 12 p.m., the Board of Water Supply said it is responding to a main break near the...
At around 12 p.m., the Board of Water Supply said it is responding to a main break near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lokoea Place.(ALEX MIERZWINSKI)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break in Haleiwa on Tuesday flooded nearby businesses and is causing a backup in traffic.

At around 12 p.m., the Board of Water Supply said it responded to a main break near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lokoea Place.

Crews shut down the highway in both directions between the Haleiwa Beach House and Lokoea Place as repairs remain ongoing. Officials urge drivers to use alternative routes.

Images show water flooding the area up to the sidewalk and impacting businesses such as Surf N Sea.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 57 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
New Year's Tradition's in Hawai'i
From sashimi to retail therapy, there are many ways islanders ring in the New Year
Fireworks disposed of improperly lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Happy New Year
An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
He said more public displays could cut down on backyard ones.
Governor: New solutions needed to address illegal fireworks
The chief faced toughed questions about his agency's communication with the public.
Midday Newscast: HPD chief defends agency's actions, communications during manhunt
Damage was so great that it could not immediately be assessed.
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast