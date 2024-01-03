Water main break in Haleiwa floods businesses, triggers traffic mess

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break in Haleiwa on Tuesday flooded nearby businesses and is causing a backup in traffic.

At around 12 p.m., the Board of Water Supply said it responded to a main break near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Lokoea Place.

Crews shut down the highway in both directions between the Haleiwa Beach House and Lokoea Place as repairs remain ongoing. Officials urge drivers to use alternative routes.

Images show water flooding the area up to the sidewalk and impacting businesses such as Surf N Sea.

This story will be updated.

