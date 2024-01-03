HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH football's Timmy Chang makes coaching staff changes ahead of 2024 season

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the offseason continues for the University of Hawaii football team, head coach Timmy Chang has made several coaching changes ahead of the 2024 season.

Three coaches that played significant parts in coach Chang’s staff will not be retained going forward.

Defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena, co-offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker and defensive backs coach Steve Irvin will not return next season, per a University of Hawaii spokesperson.

The Rainbow Warriors begin a nationwide search to find their replacements.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda at exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2024.
Hawaii’s first baby of 2024 born on Oahu ... at the stroke of midnight
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Gruesome discovery on Hawaii Island property triggers murder-suicide probe
Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Faulty car battery blamed as cause of 3-story townhome fire in Ewa Beach
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal chase violated HPD pursuit rules, former deputy chief says

Latest News

Fans at the game told Hawaii News Now that it was bitter sweet night for the Lahaina community.
Lahainaluna football the subject of documentary to air on FS1
Hawaii High School Football
Mililani’s Kini McMillan named 2023 Gatorade Hawaii State Football Player of the Year
Hawaii High School Football
A look back at all of the twists and turns of Hawaii sports in 2023
2023 saw Hawaii teams return to the pinnacle of their sports, but it also showed us the hard...
A look back at all of the twists and turns of Hawaii sports in 2023