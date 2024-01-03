UH football's Timmy Chang makes coaching staff changes ahead of 2024 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the offseason continues for the University of Hawaii football team, head coach Timmy Chang has made several coaching changes ahead of the 2024 season.

Three coaches that played significant parts in coach Chang’s staff will not be retained going forward.

Defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena, co-offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker and defensive backs coach Steve Irvin will not return next season, per a University of Hawaii spokesperson.

The Rainbow Warriors begin a nationwide search to find their replacements.

