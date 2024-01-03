HPD: Suspect in islandwide manhunt was armed with unregistered rifle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The islandwide manhunt on New Year’s Day for a suspect who police say was armed with an unregistered AR-15-style rifle started about 7 a.m. with a shooting on the freeway and ended nearly 10 hours later with a firefight on a busy road.

Police say that’s when suspect Sidney Tafokitau, 44, opened fire on his ex-girlfriend. She was seriously injured and Tafokitau fled, kicking off an intense pursuit that ended with him dead.

Two officers were also shot in the final confrontation with Tafokitau at about 4 p.m.

Over the course of the day, Tafokitau would shoot at police at least four separate times in communities around the island. He also carjacked a victim in Windward Oahu at gunpoint.

But at no point during the day-long manhunt did HPD provide information to the public about what was happening or issue any specific warnings.

Additionally, despite multiple media requests, HPD has yet to provide much detail about Tafokitau’s crime spree. Through law enforcement sources and eyewitness accounts HNN Investigates put together a timeline of how the deadly manhunt unfolded.

Records show Sidney Tafokitau had been on the run since Dec. 16, after HPD says he shot one man and stabbed another during an argument on Rose Street in Kalihi.

The fugitive reemerged on HPD’s radar on New Year’s Day after police sources say he shot his ex-girlfriend on Moanalua Freeway. According to sources, Tafokitau and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument. When the woman drove off, the 44-year-old fugitive followed her.

Then, about 7:15 a.m. the suspect opened fire on the 39-year-old victim with a rifle as she drove eastbound on the Moanalua Freeway, striking her multiple times.

The woman crashed near Exit 1A while the suspect took off.

About four hours later, law enforcement sources say officers with HPD’s Crime Reduction Unit spotted Tafokitau near Aala Park and followed the suspect in an unmarked vehicle to Kalihi.

At that point, the fugitive was said to have stopped his vehicle near Gulick Avenue and Stanley Street. Sources say when officers passed him, Tafokitau started following the police — and fired multiple shots at the officers as they attempted to flee.

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police shootout on a busy Honolulu street.

Records obtained by HNN Investigates show that chase went from Wilcox Lane to Kopke Street to North King Street to Kalihi Street and onto the Likelike Highway where officers lost the suspect. Fifteen minutes later, at 11:45 a.m. the fugitive was involved in a crash in Kaneohe on Kahekili Highway near Hui Iwa Street.

That’s where Erin Valentine says she was carjacked.

“He opened up the car door and just lifted up the gun straight to my face and just said, ‘Get out.’ And I just looked at him. That’s all he said,” Valentine told Hawaii News Now.

Two and a half hours later, around 2:15 p.m., officers spotted Tafokitau again on Alohea Avenue in Kaimuki. Police sources say that’s where the suspect made a U-turn and opened fire as he drove toward officers and then sped off, leaving them in pursuit.

From there, witnesses reported seeing police tail the suspect in communities across the island, all the way to the North Shore and back to town.

About 4 p.m., sources say the suspect opened fire on officers again near Kalani High School.

About five minutes later, officers located the suspect near University Avenue and Dole Street.

That’s where law enforcement sources say Tafokitau got out of the stolen vehicle and started shooting at police. Two officers were hit. HPD confirms police returned fire, killing the fugitive.

Tafokitau’s ex-girlfriend is expected to survive.

At last check, the two officers who were shot remain hospitalized.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi visited them at the hospital on Tuesday.

“Today our thoughts and prayers go out to the two heroic officers of the Honolulu Police Department who were severely injured in the line of duty,” he said. “I am relieved to share that both officers have undergone successful surgeries and are expected to recover.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.