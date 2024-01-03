Moped rider seriously injured following overnight crash in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway following an overnight crash in Makiki that left a moped rider in serious condition.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Kinau Street.

According to HPD, a 50-year-old male suspect was chasing the male victim in his vehicle and apparently struck the moped on purpose, ejecting the victim onto the roadway.

The 35-year-old moped rider was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

No arrests have been made in the case. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

