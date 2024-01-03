HI Now Daily
Mililani’s Kini McMillan named 2023 Gatorade Hawaii State Football Player of the Year

Hawaii High School Football
Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gatorade announced on Wednesday their annual State Players of the Year and Hawaii will be represented by Mililani High School quarterback Kini McMillan.

In it’s 39th year, the award honors the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on and off of the field.

The junior signal caller had a prolific campaign in 2023, throwing for 3,521 yards and 42 touchdowns with a 68.1 passing percentage, helping the Trojans to an OIA championship and a runner up finish in the HHSAA Open State football Championship.

Besides on the field performance, McMillan spends time volunteering as a youth football coach, referee and quarterback mentor.

McMillan joins a decorated list of former Trojans to receive this honor including Dillon Gabriel, Vavae Malepeai and McKenzie Milton.

