HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lahainaluna football the subject of documentary to air on FS1

Fans at the game told Hawaii News Now that it was bitter sweet night for the Lahaina community.
Fans at the game told Hawaii News Now that it was bitter sweet night for the Lahaina community.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahainaluna football team is set to be the subject of a documentary airing on Tuesday, January 3rd on FS1 at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The documentary chronicles the Lunas’ journey from the August 8th wildfires in Lahaina to their season opening game against Baldwin.

Presented by NFL Flims, the half-hour show features interviews with coaches, players and staff members with footage from their temporary practice sight in Kihei and their September 30th season-opener against Baldwin.

The Lunas blanked the Bears, 42-0 in that game, en-route to an undefeated Maui Interscholastic League schedule and a berth into the HHSAA State Division I playoffs.

Lahainaluna finished the season with a 5-1 record, falling to Kapa’a in the first round of the HHSAA playoffs.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda at exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2024.
Hawaii’s first baby of 2024 born on Oahu ... at the stroke of midnight
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Gruesome discovery on Hawaii Island property triggers murder-suicide probe
The islandwide manhunt on New Year’s Day for a suspect who police say was armed with an...
HPD: Suspect in islandwide manhunt was armed with unregistered rifle
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal chase violated HPD pursuit rules, former deputy chief says

Latest News

Hawaii High School Football
Mililani’s Kini McMillan named 2023 Gatorade Hawaii State Football Player of the Year
Hawaii Football
UH football's Timmy Chang makes coaching staff changes ahead of 2024 season
Hawaii High School Football
A look back at all of the twists and turns of Hawaii sports in 2023
2023 saw Hawaii teams return to the pinnacle of their sports, but it also showed us the hard...
A look back at all of the twists and turns of Hawaii sports in 2023