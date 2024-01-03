Lahainaluna football the subject of documentary to air on FS1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahainaluna football team is set to be the subject of a documentary airing on Tuesday, January 3rd on FS1 at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The documentary chronicles the Lunas’ journey from the August 8th wildfires in Lahaina to their season opening game against Baldwin.

Presented by NFL Flims, the half-hour show features interviews with coaches, players and staff members with footage from their temporary practice sight in Kihei and their September 30th season-opener against Baldwin.

The Lunas blanked the Bears, 42-0 in that game, en-route to an undefeated Maui Interscholastic League schedule and a berth into the HHSAA State Division I playoffs.

Lahainaluna finished the season with a 5-1 record, falling to Kapa’a in the first round of the HHSAA playoffs.

