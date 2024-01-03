HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

“I’m still in shock!” Teresa Seamon said.

She chose her numbers by using important family dates and matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that wins $50,000, but Seamon spent an extra dollar for Power Play which tripled her prize.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda at exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2024.
Hawaii’s first baby of 2024 born on Oahu ... at the stroke of midnight
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Gruesome discovery on Hawaii Island property triggers murder-suicide probe
Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Faulty car battery blamed as cause of 3-story townhome fire in Ewa Beach
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal chase violated HPD pursuit rules, former deputy chief says

Latest News

Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Colorado police detained an alleged burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber away...
Burglar busted while trying to use Uber as getaway vehicle, police say
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Mass email threat triggers evacuation of multiple state capitols, including Hawaii
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home