Kapiolani Medical Center nurses set to hold strike authorization vote

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From Wednesday through Friday, roughly 600 nurses from Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children will have the chance to vote to authorize a strike.

Contracts expired on Dec. 1.

The Hawaii Nurses Association said members are understaffed and not satisfied with negotiations so far.

Both sides are set to return to the bargaining table on Jan. 10 and 11.

No strike date is set yet.

