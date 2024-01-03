High school student on life support to donate organs after car crash

BEDFORD, N.H. (WMUR) - Officials say a New Hampshire high school student who was badly hurt in a car crash is being kept alive on life support to donate his organs.

A Bedford High School sophomore was involved in a serious car crash in Goffstown over winter break. The name of the student has not been released, but school officials say he is on life support with plans to donate his organs.

Gabriel Texerra is a member of the track team, as was the unidentified student. He was also a passenger in the car but doesn’t remember much from the crash.

“We were buddies. We were just all hanging out, and it happened so fast,” Texerra said.

Texerra says he’s focused on remembering his friend and teammate.

“He was loved in the community. Nobody in the school didn’t like him. He was just an awesome kid – super funny, lit up the room,” he said. “He was genuine, just a kid you could easily be friends with. He was awesome.”

School leaders shared the news with the student body Tuesday, the first day back after winter break, during a schoolwide announcement.

“We want our kids to be happy and healthy. It’s just such a hard message, and it’s a harsh reality for kids in school to see a peer pass,” Superintendent Michael Fournier said.

Counselors are being made available for students, and parents are being asked to check in with their kids, according to Fournier.

