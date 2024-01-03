HI Now Daily
Hawaii restaurants brace for ‘ripple effects’ following minimum wage hike

Casey Lund is live this morning talking to some of the businesses that will be impacted the hardest by the pay bump.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s minimum wage rose to $14 an hour on Jan. 1.

That’s good news for workers.

But for Hawaii eateries, it’s adding to an already challenging economic picture for 2024.

Sheryl Matsuoka, executive Director for the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said members are reporting that labor costs could rise as much as 10% this year.

“We don’t want to lose our valued, established employees, especially during this employee shortage. So the ripple effect is as the low the incoming employees now are coming in at a higher pay rate and now you’re going to have to raise the rest of those employee’s pay and those aren’t the only inflated costs that many of the businesses will face here in Hawaii,” said Matsuoka.

Hawaii Minimum Wage Hikes
  • $14 per hour beginning Jan. 1
  • $16 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2026
  • $18 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2028

Leaders in the industry are also preparing to pay more money for employee health insurance.

“As a small business owner, whether you are a retail or restaurant, there are a lot of other compounding increases that’s taking place right now,” said Victor Lim, a Honolulu McDonald’s franchise owner and legislative lead for the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

“At the beginning of the year, first and foremost, is the medical insurance. All the different carriers, the rates have gone up substantially.”

