Fugitive who died in gun battle with police was out on bail despite criminal history

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sidney Tafokitau’s life of crime goes back decades, according to court records.

The 44-year old was killed in a shootout with police on New Year’s Day.

Two Honolulu police officers were seriously injured in the gun battle.

Tommy Aiu, a retired federal agent and police officer, said Tafokitau should not have been out on bail given his criminal history.

Tafokitau was a suspect in a shooting on Moanalua Freeway on Monday morning. A 39-year old woman was injured.

Tafokitau was already wanted at the time in connection with another shooting in December in Kalihi.

And in November, he was charged with multiple gun crimes.

According to court records, he had an illegal firearm and a magazine that held too many rounds. He was also charged for being a felon in possession of a gun.

Documents show the court reduced his bail to $75,000 from $150,000.

“He’s a danger to community,” Aiu said, adding Tafokitau should not have been allowed to bail out pending trial given his past.

In 2001, Tafokitau was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of weapons crimes and multiple robbery counts.

He served his time and records show he was arrested for DUI and driving without a license or insurance shortly after his release.

