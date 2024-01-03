‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal chase violated HPD pursuit rules, former deputy chief says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police may have violated their own policies in the fatal pursuit of armed fugitive Sidney Tofakitau.

A former department executive said halting the high-speed chase might have prevented injuries to officers and innocent bystanders.

However, the chief and mayor are defending the actions of police commanders.

There’s no doubt that Monday’s chase put the public at risk from stray bullets and speeding cars.

HPD has rules limiting dangerous pursuits, which former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy says were clearly violated. “They forgot their basic mission to protect life and property, they endangered life and property,” McCarthy told Hawaii News Now.

McCarthy was already angry at images of Sidney Tofakitau being chased by dozens of marked and unmarked police vehicles, while he intermittently fired at them.

At a news conference Monday evening, Logan seemed to downplay the risk to the public.

“He then fired shots only at the officers,” Logan told reporters.

“It wasn’t indiscriminate shooting outside, just at random.”

McCarthy responded: “Bullets are not addressed to hit police officers only. The fact that he was shooting in public endangered the public.”

The Honolulu Police Department pursuit policy is designed to balance the need to apprehend a dangerous person with the risk of high-speed chases and gunfire.

It states that “a pursuit shall be terminated, one, when the risk created by the pursuit is unreasonable given the nature of the offense for which the suspect is being pursued and the conditions under which the pursuit must be conducted, or, two, when the suspect has been identified with sufficient certainty that apprehension can be effected later.”

Because Tofakitau was well known to police and the chase became so large and wide-ranging, McCarthy said Monday’s pursuit failed both tests.

“I was in operations my entire career,” he said. “If that pursuit was stopped, people wouldn’t have been endangered. The officers wouldn’t have been shot.”

Additionally, at least two civilians were injured, one when Tofakitau crashed his first stolen vehicle in Temple Valey and another during the chaos of the final confrontation on University Avenue.

The pursuit policy also says, ideally, there should be only two marked police vehicles with sirens involved in a chase. But multiple videos from witnesses show far more vehicles were involved.

The chief said such force was needed under the circumstances.

“I also have to get an individual apprehended who is a danger to the community,” he said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the chief kept him informed Monday.

“His car — he was being followed. They had him under control that way,” Blangiardi said. “But there was not a controlled site, which they could have taken him on, until it actually happened.”

The lack of a public alert was another concern while social media exploded with unofficial reports.

Michael Kitchens, host of the popular crime watch site “Stolen Stuff Hawaii,” said he was inundated with posts. “It was one post after another asking what’s going on? Why are there cops here? You know what? I just saw a car go by with tons of cars, cop cars chasing them? You know what’s happening? We got deluged with that,” Kitchens said.

He said a simple generalized warning to the public would have traveled quickly across the internet, while Logan said the situation was too fluid to describe to the public where the suspect was or where he was headed, and he was concerned about provoking more confrontation.

“What we don’t want is for anybody from the public trying to interject themselves into the investigation,” Logan said.

“Trying to take videos — or possibly trying to see if this is the individual and get close.”

McCarthy also disputed that approach.

“That’s totally wrong,” McCarthy said. “You know, the public doesn’t want to get involved. Who wants to go out there and take on an armed suspect?”

McCarthy said the department routinely alerts the public to dangerous suspects and with warnings not to approach the person call police with any information.

The pursuit policy requires an internal review of any chase, which the chief said will happen. He also said he is working to increase transparency with the public.

